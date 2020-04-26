EIDL Loan Update – how to Apply

Sponsored Content





EIDL LOAN UPDATE:

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) provides vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, included is the eligibility to apply for an EIDL Loan advance of up to $10,000 and a loan up to $2,000,000.00

This program is for any small business with less than 500 employees (including sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons), private non-profit organization or 501(c)(19) veterans organizations affected by COVID-19.

Applications are set to open up Monday April 27th. To have one of our professionals execute this application for you.

