First Miracle Torah Complete. But Mission Continues.

Sponsored Content





The Miracle Sefer Torah began as a fledgling, grassroots effort to do something positive in the face of the pandemic. Now, it has united the Jewish world. In just five weeks, the Torah, written with the intention of ending the virus, is completely filled, organizers said.

304,805 Jews of every background joined forces in an awe-inspiring display of unity.

The project enjoyed the support of a wide array of Jewish leaders from across the spectrum of the Jewish world. Rav Chaim Kanievsky, the Novominsker Rebbe Zt”L, Ravi Gabriel Zinner, and Rabbi Dovid Lau are just some of the towering figures who have backed this endeavor.

Remarkably, the final letters were allocated today, on Beis Iyar. Seventy-eight years ago, in the thick of World War II, when the future of the Jewish people was uncertain and precarious, the Previous Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, wrote a letter to his Chassidim, informing them that the writing of the Moshiach Sefer Torah had begun that day.

It was in that letter that the Rebbe disclosed the now famous story of the Baal Shem Tov’s instructions in response to an epidemic in the town of Mezibush.

“Who can know what occurs in Heaven? Who can know which act or deed will bring the yeshua?” Shloimy Greenwald said about the historic event. “But at the very least we are promised that Barcheinu avinu kulanu k’iechad. Our togetherness invites Hashem’s blessing. Hahsem surely sees this moving display of unity from across the divide of culture and community. His blessings of miraculous healing cannot be far behind.”

The actual writing of the Torah is well underway, Greenwald says, with over 111 out of 245 columns completed.

“We intend on completing the Torah before Shavuos, presenting the gift of Jewish unity to Hashem and Klal Yisroel,” he says.

With many inquiring where the Torah’s home will be, Greenwald says they will be holding a poll among those who have acquired a letter to make that decision.

Organizers remind participants in the Torah that all excess proceeds of this Torah will be donated to Hatzalah. All financial activities are monitored by the Hatzalah organization and an independent accountant reassuring that every dollar will be used for its intended purpose–the creation of the Miracle Sefer Torah, and the protection and saving of life.

After careful deliberation and consultation with Rabbonim, the decision was made to continue the project of untiting Klal Yisroel in the writing of a second Sefer Torah for several reasons.

Most importantly, the virus still rages in Jewish homes across the world. So long as the virus is not eradicated, the strength and protection afforded by the communal writing of a Sefer Torah is necessary. And secondly, the momentum is at a peak, demand for more letters is high, and every Jew that desires should have the opportunity to join this monumental effort.

Due to these considerations, a second Sefer Torah has been opened up on the website Unitedforprotection.com/ywn







