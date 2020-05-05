WATCH: Gov. Murphy talks about Petirah of respected Lakewood pediatrician Dr. Harvey Hirsch z”lWATCH: Gov. Murphy talks about Petirah of respected Lakewood pediatrician Dr. Harvey Hirsch z”l

Sponsored Content





Sefer Torah Campaign launched L’iluy Nishmaso AND L’zchus Refuah Shelaima his colleague, Dr. Chaim Kaweblum

We currently find ourselves in turbulent times, struggling with the reality of facing a global pandemic that is testing the resiliency of our communities. So many members of our Lakewood community and its surrounding neighborhoods have relied on the medical professionals at CHEMED Health, and particularly the beloved Doctors Hirsch and Kaweblum amongst the pediatric staff members. When we are flustered and need their help, they are always there for us no matter the time of day. Now, we have an opportunity to be there for them.

Click to donate

This Sefer Torah Campaign is both: in loving memory of Dr. Harvey Hirsch – נפתלי הירץ אנשיל בן קלונימוס ז”ל – and as a heartfelt Zechus Refuah Shelaima for יבלחט”א Dr. Chaim Kaweblum – חיים בן שרה – who is in desperate need of our Tefillos (prayers) as he fights this virus.

Dr. Chaim Kaweblum always has a smile on his face, caring warmly and humbly for every patient. Not only does he serve as CHEMED’s Medical Director of Pediatric Medicine, he also serves the greater Central Jersey area as an Emergency Room Physician in Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC) where he is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Please help storm the gates of Heaven and add to his numerous merits by contributing towards the writing of a Sefer Torah, and let us all pray together for his speedy recovery.

Click to donate



Dr. Harvey Hirsch Z”l led a full, meaningful life and gave every imaginable moment to his patients. As a pediatrician for thirty years, his essence was that of dedication and kindness. He served as a pediatric physician in CHEMED for the last twelve years, and will be sorely missed by his family and the greater Lakewood community. This Sefer Torah will commemorate his legacy perpetually, and help to enable that his memory live onward.

Let us show our unwavering support and compassion to our illustrious doctors in this time of need. We, as community members and patients, have a unique opportunity to proclaim our gratitude to Doctors Hirsch and Kaweblum. Please share in this Zechus and spread the word. May your contribution in this Sefer Torah also be a source of everlasting blessing for you and your family.

Click to donate







