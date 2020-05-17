Sponsored Content





Eastern Union Now Hiring: New Multi-Family Group Led By Senior Brokers Tropp And Muller Poised To Reset Market Pricing With Quarter-Point Fee For Agency Refinancings

Leading Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Brokerage Provides Opportunity During Economic Downturn With Summer Internship Program To Help Candidates Expand Future Career Horizons

Eastern Union, a leading commercial real estate mortgage brokerage closing $5 billion in transactions annually, is hiring interns to join the newly-launched Multi-Family Group. This revolutionary financing unit led by senior brokers Marc Tropp and Michael Muller — both recognized as prolific deal-closers — is resetting the marketplace by delivering deals at fees priced well below standard market levels.

While companies across America are resorting to mass layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Union is one of the only firms in this industry refusing to choose layoffs as an option. Eastern Union has pivoted to adjust to the realities of the evolving business landscape, and remains committed to helping people obtain full-time employment and maintain respectable business careers.

To that end, Eastern Union aims to hire fifty summer interns, of all backgrounds and ages, to join the burgeoning Multi-Family Group as it steadily ramps up deal production. This up-and-coming unit offers attractive 1/4 point fees for agency refinancings and 1/2 point fees for agency acquisitions.

“You will have the chance to join a premier commercial mortgage brokerage as it launches the groundbreaking Multi-Family Group,” says Marc Tropp. “We aim to disrupt and transform the entire industry. This is an opportunity to be part of a select team of expert financial professionals who, united as one, are forging new paths to success during these challenging times.”

Applicants entering the Multi-Family Group’s internship program — the sole unit within Eastern Union offering this reduced pricing structure — will also receive hands-on leadership training from Founder & CEO Ira Zlotowitz and Managing Partner Abe Bergman. In addition to learning the ins-and-outs of the commercial real estate world, interns will benefit with generous commission compensation packages and future growth opportunities.

Do you want to expand career horizons and work directly with industry trendsetters? Here’s your chance to secure a foothold in a rapidly emerging segment of the commercial real estate industry. This is a limited-time opportunity and will end when the fifty-person hiring threshold is reached.

Send in your application and prepare to succeed. Visit http://www.easternunion.com/hiring and apply for this once-in-a-lifetime internship opportunity today.







