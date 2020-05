Sponsored Content





Dear Friends,

We miss you!

We were so looking forward to Receiving the Torah together in a beautiful setting combining the spiritual with the physical- ‘Chatzi La’Hashem chatzi lachem’.

Hashem planned for us otherwise.

Please enjoy a ‘Taste of Torah’ from this array of inspiring Presenters.

Although we can’t celebrate together with the culinary cuisine, we can certainly relish the spiritual cuisine.

Watch Now at www.gatewaysonline.org/shavuos5780