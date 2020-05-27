The Heartbeat of Chinuch: Schools Band Together in Support of Torah U’mesorah

Sponsored Content





With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, life as we knew it came to a crashing halt. Yeshivos, schools and shuls shut down. We were – and in many cases still are – confined to our homes, instructed to wait this out until things can return to normal.

But while we were waiting and watching, there were some heroic individuals who didn’t rest a day.

In fact, they continued working and laboring on behalf of our precious children, doing what they’ve always done, not resting for a moment.

We’re talking about the heroes of Torah Umesorah.

Torah Umesorah’s staff hasn’t taken a day off since coronavirus entered our lexicon. Creative, innovative and forward-thinking, Torah Umesorah’s team has presented new, never-before-seen initiatives, projects and innovations to ensure that chinuch during Pandemic 2020 would continue undisturbed as much as possible.

Now, we must be there for them.

Let us do our part to ensure that Torah Umesorah, whose dedication and services we so often take for granted, can continue working on our behalf.

We are asking you all for a recommended donation of $54 so that together, we express our strong and unwavering support of Torah Umesorah, the greatest chinuch organization in existence today.

