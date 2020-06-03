Monsey Ger Tzedek with Special Needs Child Left Devastated after Losing Wife to Covid-19

Sponsored Content





On Sunday May 3rd tragedy struck the Monsey Jewish community, with the sudden passing of Mrs. Chana Arelano OB”M after a tough struggle with the Coronavirus, a mere six weeks after losing her father to the same dreadful virus.

The devastation of this tragedy is beyond comprehension. Chana Arelano A”h the devoted mother, who hasn’t had a good day in her life having been born deaf, has suddenly passed away, leaving her husband, a גר צדק and her 2 precious children – one of whom is also deaf – broken hearted, grief stricken and forlorn.

After she tested positive for COVID19, her condition deteriorated, and she had to be admitted to the hospital her condition deteriorated even more she had to be intubated, and her prognosis was bleak. These poor children were so hopeful, they prayed, they yearned, they longed for their beloved mother to get better and get back home with them. She did.

On erev Shabbos May 1st she was discharged from the hospital, still weak and fragile, but nonetheless she was back home with her kids. Tears are filling up our eyes when we recall the excitement and joy on the faces of these kids when mommy came back home from the hospital. But not for too long.

Shabbos afternoon disaster struck, Chana suddenly collapsed on her front steps while conversing with some neighbors, she was taken back to the hospital. She fought fiercely for her life. But Sunday morning that dreadful phone call came. Baruch Dayan Ha’emes, Chana Arelano has passed away.

Oy, the despair in the eyes of these kids, how will we survive? Who will care for us? Who will console us?

Her poor husband R’ Dovid Arelano Shlit”a who sacrificed a rich life in sunny California, to convert and live his life amongst us and immerse himself in Limmud Hatorah, was left deserted, lonesome, and devastated. Being unable to work due the loss of his fingers as a result of diabetes, he has relied on his dear wife to support the family. Now that she’s gone, with no other family, he just has nowhere to turn to for assistance.

R’ Dovid has been left all on his own carrying the financial burden of caring for his 2 precious children, one of whom are hearing impaired, and learns in a yeshiva in Toronto for deaf bachurim, without any means of supporting them.

Dear Klal Yisroel, there is no other commandment in the Torah commanded us 36 times on the same Mitzvah except for ואהבתם את הגר, and Chazal say that this comes to show the extreme significance of this Mitzvah.

Dear brothers and sister, R’ Dovid is our brother, his poor kids are our children, we cannot and we will not postpone this mitzvah, we will not look the other way, we will grab this rare opportunity to be מקיים this uncommon exceptional Mitzvah.

A Campaign has been launched to help R’ Dovid support his family

Please show the Arelano Family, that they are not alone, that they are not forgotten, that they do have family, a humongous family of the entire Jewish community.

And in this Z'chus we will all be זוכה to the promise that אבי היתומים bestowed upon those who help converts and orphans, אם אתה משמח את שלי, אני משמח את שלך, if you will bring joy to my family, I will bring joy to your family.








