Virtual Yarchei Kallah Concludes. Inspired Lomdim Continue With A Few Minutes of Iyun a Day.

As many people B”H are able to return to routine, the Virtual Yarchei Kallah concludes after having gone through Sugyos in Pesachim, followed by Keitsad Mevarchim.

The idea of the continuation will be to learn a short Sugya over Shabbos and follow up during the week with short clips that will be sent out with important nekudos in the Sugya. At the end of the week, there will be a concluding Iyun shiur . Iy’h we’ll be starting with the first perek of Nidah which is very enjoyable and discusses many yesodos of chazakos.

To join please go to Join the Yarchei Kallah.

Over the course of the two-month program hundreds of serious lomdim from Eretz Yisrael, the US and Europe joined the program. In addition, hundreds of others who listened to the shiurim which were streamed live on Torah Anytime.

Illustrious Magidei Shiur included R’ Gershon Dunner, R’ Yosef Elefant, R’ Moshe Aaron Friedman, R’ Moshe Greenfield, R’ Sholom Kamenetsky, R’ Nisson Kaplan, R’ Mordechai Linzer, R’ Aaron Lopianski, R’ Eli Reisman, R’ Avrohom Schorr, R’ Meir Tzvi Spitzer, R’ Chatzkel Weinfeld, and others.

R’ Elya Brudny and R’ Binyomin Finkel shlit’a both addressed the program with divrei chizzuk before Yom Tov and following Pesach, participants had the honor of being addressed by Rav Dovid Cohen shlit’a.

The Yarchei Kallah is organized by talmidim of Kollel Torah Temima – Yerushalayim, under the leadership of Harav Mordechai Linzer shlit’a. The Kollel is dedicated to producing talmidei chachomim of a high caliber who will continue the spreading of Torah study.







