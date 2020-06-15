Are You Concerned That Your Child May Not Be Acquiring Crucial Reading Skills Due To School Closures This Year?

Sponsored Content





Don’t let your child fall behind in their reading skills!

Education has been a challenge these last few months, especially for children on the path to reading but with no teacher to help them should they experience any bumps in the road. Many families will continue staying close to home this summer so this is the perfect time to teach and review the basic building blocks of reading. But that’s a task easier said than done. For those without formal training, how can this critical goal be accomplished?

ReadBright is the answer!

You can provide your children with the crucial foundation of phonics skills from the comfort of your own home. Geared for children in Grades K-2, ReadBright is a program that is easy to use, engaging, systematic, and phonetic-based. The English reading and Kriah program have been used with outstanding success in hundreds of classrooms and by countless homeschooling parents and tutors around the country. Now it available to you!

Learning to read will become a fun activity in your home! Both teacher-friendly and kid-friendly, the program’s colorful and inviting pages guide parents step by step in teaching their children the necessary skills for reading.

ReadBright’s goal is to help parents like you help your children succeed in becoming fluent and competent readers, who will find a lifelong joy in reading.

Don’t miss this opportunity!

With school closures due to coronavirus, ReadBright is offering 15% off all website prices.

Visit Readbright.com to see all products available for purchase and be sure to check out these most popular items:

ABC Multisensory Activity Book

ABC Flashcards

Level One: CVC words, Digraphs, Blends

Workbook Level One

Readers Level One

Fluency Passages Level One

Aleph Beis

Aleph Beis Flashcards

Aleph Beis Multisensory Activity Book

Fluency

Pyramid Reading Level One

Pyramid Reading Level Two

For all other products and levels CLICK HERE

Happy Reading!







