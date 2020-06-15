Join Siyum A Day!





In the wake of the coronavirus, an exciting project was launched by the Cleveland community to make a siyum everyday on Mishanyos and Tehillim. Thousands of hours of learning and a feeling of accomplishment for our children was achieved. The Mishnayos A Day and Tehillim A Day program was dedicated in memory of Menachem Moshe Ben Naftali Herzka Z”L AND is now open for anyone to sign up. There are daily and weekly raffles for all participants. Join the program and help us finish Shisha Sidrei Mishna every day.

Click Here To Join Mishnayos A Day

Click Here To Join Tehillim A Day







