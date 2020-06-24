



“I don’t want to go to public school. I want to go to Yeshiva!” This was the plea of many public school students wanting to enroll in Sinai Academy.

Rabbi Nochum Dick, Ztz”l, Sinai Academy’s beloved Chairman of the Board gave his lev v’nefesh to Sinai for 32 years. His response to the plea was to help create and lead Sinai Academy to become a wellspring of Torah to those who didn’t have the opportunity.

Reb Nochum never said no to a neshama for lack of funds. A lost neshama ends the chain of Yiddishkeit. We can’t let that happen. The Sinai Legacy must continue. We must make sure that Sinai continues to fulfill R’Nochum’s life mission.

So much more needs to be and can be accomplished. Help Sinai by contributing to the Sinai Legacy Campaign.

With your contributions if you would like to submit a name for the Sinai Academy Talmidim to daven for whether it be for a refuah, shidduch, chinuch habanim, parnassa or a general bracha, please write the name and mothers name in the comments box and what the Talmidim should daven for.

Click Here To Donate Now

If you want to do even more and reach out to your friends, a special platform has been created to allow you to invite your contacts to share in the avodas hakodesh that Sinai Academy is accomplishing. Become a partner and help us raise the necessary funds to continue Sinai’s Legacy.

Email [email protected] to become an ambassador to Sinai.







