Jewish Business Owners Face New Opportunity

Sponsored Content





Due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, a historic new opportunity awaits small business owners of our community. An initiative has been launched to provide creative direction, vibrancy and marketing life to one business, as a means to survive this volatile financial environment.

What began as the brainstorm of Elisheva Perlman, Creative Strategist at the Anelis Group, has now become every business’s marketing dream.

Elisheva could not stand by and watch as hundreds of friends, family, clients and many others lost their businesses to the virus, and sought ways to support them through her skill. However, the desire to assist others on a larger scale remained, and so, she resolved to provide her full services free of charge to one business. As she shared her idea with fellow independent creatives, they each enthusiastically insisted on joining her to offer a complete marketing package to this proprietor, by giving of their time, pro-bono, as well.

The package has expanded to include the superior services of:

Elisheva Perlman, Creative Strategist at the Anelis Group, Avi Webb, Name, Brand and Slogan Expert, Yossi Belkin, Logo Guru & Visual identity specialist, Hudi Greenberger, Food/Product Photographer, Dani Diamond, Lifestyle Photographer, Gi Orman, Film Producer, Elissa Berkowitz, Zelz Shopify website creation, and Chayale Kaufman, Media Strategist and Buyer.

The package provides both the creative brains behind an exceptional campaign, in addition to the platform needed to broadcast the brand’s message.

Mishpacha magazine loved the concept and sought to make not only the winning business benefit from complementary advertising, but the many other Jewish businesses as well. They will be featuring an article series that explores the creative process of rebranding and rebuilding this business, so other businesses can understand the creative process, and model it successfully.

Between Carpools, the influential and number one lifestyle site for Jewish women, agreed to market the winning entry on their multi-dimensional platform. They’ve offered to post on their popular website and app, provide social media promotions, and additional wildly effective digital marketing solutions. Jewish Content Network (JCN) of digital media fame has also joined the effort to further enable the brand to go viral.

Businesses that have been affected by the current economic climate, can now apply to win this once-in-a-lifetime, ultimate marketing prize package!

Only one business will be chosen by this elite team of creatives to win this $60,000 marketing package!

Any business that is ready to go to the next level, but is simply missing the crazy marketing opportunity only this can afford, should apply to win.

Enter at brandingtogether.co by July 6th.












