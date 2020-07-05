Rabbi Yaakov Singer Releases New Single With A Timeless Message “Tatte Tatte”

Sponsored Content





Following the success of the release of his two singles Nodeh Lecho and Ato Echad, plus his latest live talk which explains the vital hidden spiritual message contained in the word LEFONECHO, Rabbi Yaakov Singer is proud to present his third single.

This new song titled “Tatte Tatte” was composed by Rabbi Yaakov in a moment of spiritual inspiration after a particularly successful learning session with his chavrusa one day. Sitting alone in the Beis Medrash with the accomplished feeling, this nigun just suddenly came upon him.

This ballad discusses waiting for our Father in heaven to redeem us from this bitter golus and bring us back to Yerushalayim. With all the hardships these last few months and losses that we have felt, what better time to release this song of hope that speaks about better days to come. Tatte Tatte was produced and arranged by the talented Hillel Kapnick.

Rabbi Yaakov Singer is no stranger to Jewish music. As a young boy he participated in the first Pirchei Choir album conducted by Rabbi Eli Teitelbaum A”H. Growing up, he was always involved in music, inspired by the cantorial greats of yesteryear, attending their cantorial services, serving as an accomplished Baal Tefilla, singing at simchos, while also composing his own niggunim and Nusach Hatfilah compositions.

To listen to Rabbi Yaakov Singer’s music or download them FREE please visit his Soundcloud page:

https://soundcloud.com/yaakovsinger/tatte-tatte

Rabbi Yaakov’s songs are also available for digital download on: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play Music and Spotify.

To reach Rabbi Yaakov Singer for comments or questions please email: [email protected]







