Set your clocks! Tubav.live live stream begins in less than 24 hours for Tu B’Av Together

The much anticipated Tu B’Av Together live stream will begin Wednesday August 5th, Tu B’Av at 10am. Tune in at TUBAV.LIVE or TuBavTogether.com (both will take you to the live stream).

See flyer below for details about this historic event.

Say the Tehillim together with thousands of members of Klal Yisroel.

CLICK HERE to download the FREE Artscroll Tehillim to be said on Tu B’Av Together.

CLICK HERE or visit TuBavTogether.com to submit names for free to Amuka and HaRav Chaim Kanievsky shlit”a in advance of Tu B’Av Together or call the 24 hour hotline at 866-923-5224







