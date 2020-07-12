Scrach 4 Ohr Halacha’s Annual Raffle $10,000 could be yours show your support for torah

Sponsored Content





OUR MISSION

The nucleus of growth for any Jewish

Community is through each and every person

Having the opportunity to study Torah

according to their level.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Is translated as ‘to learn,ללמוד וללמד לשמור ולעשות

to teach, to guard, and to perform’.

This motto is the driving force behind our

Program.

At Ohr Halacha we seek to produce

With the desire to teach on a grand תלמידי חכמים

Scale.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

HIGHLIGHTS

Completion of halachot: basar bechalav,

ta’aruvot, sefekot, ma’achalei akum’ hechsher

kelim’ shabbat’ & niddah, with semicha testing

from BMG and Rav Gideon Ben Moshe shlita.

Wide range of visiting Rabbis from our

Community and Israel over past five years,

With many of the classes available online.

Scholar-in-residence, classes or shabbatot

With our Avrechim in Deal, Brooklyn, Passaic,

Marlboro, etc. Currently also in Yad Yosef

And Magen David of West Deal

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Comleted OU kashrut mashgiach training

Course with many Avrechim summer of 5776.

Direction in public speaking with many of

The speeches available online.

Classes and direction on shalom Bayit

Counseling.

Sofer Center by Ohr Halacha Servicing the

Deal community with reliable, affordable

Safrut.

FAQ publications on Halachot for pesach,

Chanukah, Purim, Tu B’shevat, Sefirat Ha’omer etc.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

NAME OF PROGRAM

50% OF BUDGET

SPONSORSHIP OF A MONTH

$18,000

YISSACHAR/ZEVULUN

$12,000

BUILDER’S DEDICATION

$6,000

SPONSORSHIP OF A WEEK

$3,600

SPONSORSHIP OF A DAY

$1,000

The Kollel is currently 4 month behind with payments, Your support & participation is very important & appreciated it.

RABBINIC LEADERSHIP

Rabbi Eliezer Harari

Rabbi David Ozeri

Rabbi Yosef Galimidi

Rabbi Hayim Arking- Rosh Kollel

Rabbi Binyamin Seruya- Rosh Haburah

Community Based Program

Semicha Kollel

Sofer Center

Shaatnez Testing

Publications

Sunday Learning Program

Shalom Bayit Guidance

Kashrut Training Program

Adult Reading Classes

SOFER CENTER

Rabbi Mordechai Nahem

Rabbi Hayim Arking

Rabbi Victor Kohen

Rabbi Shlomo Teherani

Also On Friday the Oylam

Learning with Rabbi Yosef Fund

From BMG we currently holding in

Hilchot Chala

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

Location:

Midrash Ohel Abraham

479 Monmouth Road

West Long Branch NJ 07764

Mail:

Ohr Halacha

PO Box 121

Deal, NJ 07723

Phone 732-331-7002

E-Mail [email protected]

Tax ID 47-2546046

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE A TICKET

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW







