Scrach 4 Ohr Halacha’s Annual Raffle $10,000 could be yours show your support for torah

OUR MISSION
The nucleus of growth for any Jewish
Community is through each and every person
Having the opportunity to study Torah
according to their level.
Is translated as ‘to learn,ללמוד וללמד לשמור ולעשות
to teach, to guard, and to perform’.
This motto is the driving force behind our
Program.
At Ohr Halacha we seek to produce
With the desire to teach on a grand תלמידי חכמים
Scale.
HIGHLIGHTS
Completion of halachot: basar bechalav,
ta’aruvot, sefekot, ma’achalei akum’ hechsher
kelim’ shabbat’ & niddah, with semicha testing
from BMG and Rav Gideon Ben Moshe shlita.
Wide range of visiting Rabbis from our
Community and Israel over past five years,
With many of the classes available online.
Scholar-in-residence, classes or shabbatot
With our Avrechim in Deal, Brooklyn, Passaic,
Marlboro, etc. Currently also in Yad Yosef
And Magen David of West Deal
Comleted OU kashrut mashgiach training
Course with many Avrechim summer of 5776.
Direction in public speaking with many of
The speeches available online.
Classes and direction on shalom Bayit
Counseling.
Sofer Center by Ohr Halacha Servicing the
Deal community with reliable, affordable
Safrut.
FAQ publications on Halachot for pesach,
Chanukah, Purim, Tu B’shevat, Sefirat Ha’omer etc.
NAME OF PROGRAM
50% OF BUDGET
SPONSORSHIP OF A MONTH
$18,000
YISSACHAR/ZEVULUN
$12,000
BUILDER’S DEDICATION
$6,000
SPONSORSHIP OF A WEEK
$3,600
SPONSORSHIP OF A DAY
$1,000
The Kollel is currently 4 month behind with payments, Your support & participation is very important & appreciated it.
RABBINIC LEADERSHIP
Rabbi Eliezer Harari
Rabbi David Ozeri
Rabbi Yosef Galimidi
Rabbi Hayim Arking- Rosh Kollel
Rabbi Binyamin Seruya- Rosh Haburah
Community Based Program
Semicha Kollel
Sofer Center
Shaatnez Testing
Publications
Sunday Learning Program
Shalom Bayit Guidance
Kashrut Training Program
Adult Reading Classes
SOFER CENTER
Rabbi Mordechai Nahem
Rabbi Hayim Arking
Rabbi Victor Kohen
Rabbi Shlomo Teherani
Also On Friday the Oylam
Learning with Rabbi Yosef Fund
From BMG we currently holding in
Hilchot Chala
Location:
Midrash Ohel Abraham
479 Monmouth Road
West Long Branch NJ 07764
Mail:
Ohr Halacha
PO Box 121
Deal, NJ 07723
Phone 732-331-7002
E-Mail [email protected]
Tax ID 47-2546046
