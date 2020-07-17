Learn Business Halacha in Just 5 Minutes per Day! Join the Bais Havaads New Video Series Now!

Sponsored Content





Simple, relevant, short, essential: these are some of the words repeated by subscribers as to why they love the new halacha initiative from the Bais HaVaad.

It has been just weeks since the Bais HaVaad launched the Business Halacha Daily initiative, and the program has already exploded into a worldwide halachic phenomenon, with new subscribers joining the program every day.

The premise was to create short, three- to five- minute video clips of pertinent monetary shailos to help everyday people become proficient in the basics of Choshen Mishpat. These clips are made available, free of charge, to anyone seeking guidance in the basic notions of halacha that they are confronted with during day-to-day business activities.

Today’s business world is replete with ever-changing scenarios, and someone unfamiliar with the tenets of Choshen Mishpat can face pitfalls at every turn. The clips provide an awareness to those watching them, instilling in them the concepts of monetary halachos and allowing them to recognize potential issues that may arise during their day-to-day routine.

Does halachah allow for late fees? May a summer camp offer an early bird discount? May one claim unemployment for yomim-tovim? Is there a difference between business ethics and business halacha? These are some of the timely topics addressed in recent clips.

Each clip is just a few minutes long, yet it contains a perspective of the sugya that is the product of decades of yegi’as haTorah. The clips are moderated by the Yated’s Rabbi Yitzchok Hisiger, and feature a rotating panel of dayanim from the Bais HaVaad, each of them masters of the fields they address.

Each clip introduces the subscriber to a new idea in Choshen Mishpat, always through a relevant and interesting shaila and a straightforward, but thought-provoking answer. The clips are sent to subscribers via WhatsApp or email, and are also available on the BaisHaVaad.org ‘s website. Additionally, each clip is accompanied by a transcribed version of the clip’s content, making the halachos accessible for those who wish to read a written version.

The clips cover a wide range of topics, some of them more well-known, and some more obscure. Slowly, day by day, a new level of proficiency is instilled. Previously foreign concepts become part of a repertoire of Torah knowledge, and users can now engage in their day-to-day business activity while successfully navigating the halachic issues that may arise.

Throughout the coronavirus, the Bais HaVaad has risen to become a beacon for so many in navigating the unique questions that we are facing. Their guidance in conjuction with Bais Din Maysharim, about how to pay babysitters and playgroups was widely publicized, becoming the standard for Jewish communities across the country. So many intricate and delicate shailos arose for the first time, and the dayanim at the Bais HaVaad stood primed for the challenge, remaining at the forefront through the various stages of the pandemic and disseminating clear, unequivocal psakim for the public. Employers’ rights, using maaser for non-mandated playgroup tuition, price gouging, and so many other questions were meticulously studied by the dayanim of the Bais HaVaad, with the psakim bringing clarity to a confused community.

The Business Halacha Daily initiative builds on that, providing awareness in matters of Choshen Mishpat as people return to everyday life. This program provides the optimal tools to become proficient in the pertinent halachos, in an easily accessible, enjoyable manner.

