Watch: It’s the Right Time

Sponsored Content





While times are certainly uncertain, one yeshiva is planning full force for an exciting school year, no matter the circumstances come September.

Yeshiva Ohavei Torah of Riverdale offers boys rigorous, full-time Torah learning and stellar academics. This is a rare find when it comes to yeshivos. On top of that, the warm atmosphere and individualized attention have made Ohavei a sought-after yeshiva with students from a wide variety of communities, both dorming and commuting, from Queens, Long Island, Manhattan, Monsey, Passaic, Highland Park, and even as far as Lakewood and Philadelphia.

“There isn’t time — whether the boys are home, in yeshiva, or at a resort in the summer Yeshiva program, or even on a bus for a day trip – that we don’t introspect on how to make the time safe, productive and inspired,” says Rabbi Chaim Pechter, Menahel of Ohavei. “Every moment is precious – we are obligated to help the boys make the most of themselves. Our goal is to have the bochurim well on their way to being well-rounded bnei torah with ambition and Simchas Hachaim.”

Currently, the Yeshiva is in its summer session at a resort in Pennsylvania, where the boys are engaged in engrossing morning and night seders, rafting, basketball, swimming, hiking, game room recreation, and uplifting Shabbosim and kumzitsen.

As we look forward to the Fall, the Yeshiva has planned open houses in the communities it serves. Given the significant increase in inquiries from a broader base of communities, we are considering holding open houses at even more communities.

In the quiet of summer is the time for parents to think about their son’s next step in chinuch.

To receive updates about Ohavei’s fall open house events, please email Rabbi Yaakov Tesser at [email protected].







