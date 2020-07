Sponsored Content





Make your Tisha B’av an inspirational one! You can now access all the Oorah inspiration on the fast of Tisha B’av. Watch our all-new Tisha B’av video and more inspirational videos to add meaning to the day, or learn the halachos of Tisha Ba’av, download and read Oorah’s Tisha Ba’av guide. Whatever your style, there’s something for you! Don’t let the day pass without making the day relevant to your life and getting inspired.

Visit Oorah.org/tisha-bav