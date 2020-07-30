Video: Shema Kolainu–Hear Our Voices Hosts “Virtual” Legislative Breakfast

Sponsored Content







In lieu of the annual Shema Kolainu Benefit Breakfast, a meaningful virtual benefit was held and is available for viewing on video through the link below.

Despite the trying times we are living through, Shema Kolainu is working hard as ever to provide its children with the education they need to live full lives. Dr. Joshua Weinstein, CEO and Founder of Shema Kolainu, is featured in the virtual benefit, speaking with emotion and depth emblematic of the kindness Shema Kolainu imbues in its staff and students.

Among the many mentioned for their vital efforts in maintaining and expanding Shema Kolainu in the past months are: Council Member Diana Ayala, Department of Transportation Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Keith Bray, Dov Cohen Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Assemblyman Steve Cymbrowitz, Council Member Chaim Deutsch, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, DOE Director of State Legislative Affairs Joyce Elie, State Senator Simcha Felder, Ezra Friedlander CEO , The Friedlander Group, DOE Deputy Chancellor Karin Goldmark, MTA Assistant Director Andrew Inglesby, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Council Member Brad Lander, Department of Design and Construction Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs and General Counsel David Varoli, and Council Member Kalman Yeger.







