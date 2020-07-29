Watch: This Tisha B’AV A Fresh Perspective On Positive Growth





Mekor Chaim turns the transition from ‘Yeshiva’ guy to ‘Working’ guy into a springboard for advancing b’ruchniyus among friends. We are a community of serious individuals who are pursuing a career. From 6 am chavrusa learning to 10 pm shiurim, nights out, bonfires, and in-Shabbosos, every participant tailors Mekor Chaim’s program to fit his schedule and needs. Mekor Chaim guides you towards success by setting you up with a learning schedule, job searching, career building, shidduchim, and more. Rabbi Dov Blumberg’s energy brings passion to the learning and his commitment and interest in every individual creates a life-long Rebbe-talmid relationship.

Rabbi Dov Blumberg studied in Yeshiva Zichron Aryeh in New York. under the tutelage of its Rosh haYeshiva, HaRav Shaya Cohen, shlit”a, Rabbi Blumberg spent over a decade learning and care-fully absorbing the hashkafa of his rebbeim. Towards the end of his years at Zichron Aryeh, he participated in Rav Cohen’s comprehensive teacher-training course. in 2018, Rabbi Blumberg founded Mekor Chaim. Rabbi Blumberg has a strong connection to ‘his guys’ and is providing them with a solid foundation to succeed in life as a ben Torah in the workforce.







