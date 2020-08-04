An opportunity to fulfill all the miztvos of eretz yisrael on your own private field.

Sponsored Content





Many people dream about buying a piece of land in Israel but apartments are expensive. Even if they get an apartment in Israel they don’t really feel like they are unlocking all the opportunities the land has for reaching spirituality.

There is a new exciting company that opened in Israel called Adama 613. They have secured some of the scarce private land in the middle of Israel in Givat Ada, subdivided it, and are now offering it for sale to enable you to be able to fulfill all of the land mitzvot of Eretz Yisrael. They have made it that one can own the land and Adama 613 management will take care of everything including plowing, fertilizing, planting and reaping the produce according to Halacha. They will take off the tithes and gifts to the poor as your representative or you may go to your own plot of land with children and grandchildren and pick the fruits or harvest the grain and take off the tithes when you are in Israel. The fruit goes to the poor and some is sent to your family members in Israel.

Some of the perks is picking your own Arba’a minim for Sukkot, using your own olive oil for Chanukah and Wine for kiddush form your own field. This is a great conversation piece and gives a feeling of pride. As Rav Israel from Ruzin Said “In truth it is a great thing that the fruit of Israel help one with fear of heaven”

It is unheard of nowadays for people to fulfill the commandments of gifts to the poor on a Torah level, but Adama using hand and sickle has a system to pick up the gifts for the poor and turn it to wheat and bring it to the poor.

Never before has such an opportunity been around with an easy way that enables you to fulfill these important mitzvot without owning a field or even being in the country. It is under Israel top Rabbinic Authority and is being touted as an amazing novel idea for committed Jews to accomplish what has heretofore been impossible to do.

For more information visit www.adama613.com or email [email protected]








