“BINA understands everything there is to know about the road to recovery from brain injury” Watch more here.

Sponsored Content

Any family who has faced the overwhelming trauma of brain injury understands the upheaval that it causes.

 

Covid-19 has only exacerbated the situation. Many patients with strokes, comas, and ventilator care as a result of the virus are not yet out of the woods.

 

It’s a feeling of helplessness and hopelessness that is hard to convey in words.

 

But BINA is there. 

Empowering families with knowledge and with hope.

From referrals to vent-weaning and rehab facilities, to medical advocacy and case management, BINA stands at the frontlines of the crisis.

 

Give BINA the power to empower. 

Please donate here at https://www.rayze.it/bina/: or call 848-280-7500 to donate by phone.