Though Restrictions Have Lifted, This Woman Is Still Unable To Leave Her Home

Mother-of-14 Malka Heimlich had received surgery for a torn tendon and was walking down the street recently when she heard an ominous “snap.” The next thing she knew, she was on the ground. Now, she is confined to a wheelchair.

Doctors have told her that she needs surgery in order to walk again, but the procedure is beyond her financial means. And so she remains unable to stand, in more ways than one.

The Heimlich family is now in an extremely difficult situation. They do not have enough income to put food on the table, and the engaged children may need to cancel their engagements as well. Knowing that bikur cholim & hachnasas kallah are tremendous mitzvos, the Heimlich family has opened a fundraising campaign humbly asking for help.

Each contribution brings the Heimlich children closer to a life of safety.

