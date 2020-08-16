Mega Rosh Chodesh Women’s Geula Event

Sponsored Content





Wednesday, August 19th at 8:30 p.m.

B”H *Dawn of a New Time*

Women the world over are gathering this Rosh Chodesh Elul for a Women’s Global Unity Event-“Dawn of a New Time.”

The past year completely disrupted our flow of life. Let’s not look back at the shards of life as we knew it.

Let’s look forward to Hashem’s promise of a Perfect world. The world is changing and it’s for the good. Learn-Achdus-Geulah has once again organized a spectacular array of speakers who will share short bursts of inspiration to awaken us and propel us forward.

Join communities of women stretching from Lakewood to London, Brooklyn to Cape Town, Miami to Melbourne.

*Noted lecturers from around the world:* Esti Hamilton Chani Lipskar Orit Esther Riter Fruma Schapiro Esther Wein Roiza Weinreich Slovie Jungreis Wolff MC – Miryam Swerdlov

*Join us LIVE this coming* *Wednesday evening,* *Rosh Chodesh Elul,* *August 19th, 8:30pm EST,* *on theyeshivaworld.com* *COLlive.com or* *CHAZAK Hotline* *718-258-2008* This evening promises to unite, awaken and propel us forward into the Geulah reality. *Replay available Thursday, see flyer for playback info







