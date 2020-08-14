One of the Largest Waves of Aliyah Has Begun

Sponsored Content





• 3,000 units sold in 3 months • over 400,000 registered for Aliyah

One of the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it has accelerated the decision-making process for many who had already been thinking of settling in Israel. But even those who never seriously considered Aliyah have now changed their mind due to the rising anti-Semitism across the globe. As a result, the last few months have seen tens of thousands of families registering for Aliyah in local offices.

One of the leading locations for the English-speaking community in Israel is Ramat Givat Zeev, a unique, warm community that attracts hundreds of families from places like Monsey and The Five Towns. The Kass Group, which established the neighborhood, reports that the demand is so strong that people are purchasing apartments over the phone and are not willing to wait with purchase. The Kass Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Israel, has sent representatives to the US to help complete the purchases, remarking that the demand is unprecedented. They believe the units in the luxurious Ramat Givat Zeev neighborhood will be sold out within a month.

Economic experts are advising buyers to move forward without delay. Israel’s housing shortage, which has reached crisis proportions in the last decade, has become even more severe during the pandemic since the municipal planning institutions have been closed for several months. This shortage, together with soaring demand by foreign residents, means that prices will be skyrocketing.

