The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features a full-length interview with Rabbi Yaakov Feitman, author of the new book “Blueprints” and ravof Kehillas Bais Yehuda Tzvi in Cedarhurst, NY. As one of the most prominent students of Rav Yitzchak Hutner zt”l, Rabbi Feitman shares fascinating stories about his interactions with the rosh yeshivah, as well as sage advice and insights gleaned from over four decades in the rabbinate.