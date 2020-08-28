In Times Of Need We Turn To Rabbi Meir, Now Rabbi Meir Needs Our Help!

Sponsored Content





In a world where everyone seems lost, we need to turn to Rabbi Meir Baal Haness to rejuvenate!

Rebbi Meir was a holy Tzadik whose spiritual gift helped give strength and yeshuah to all those who sought him out.

He was one of the five main students of the Holy Rebbi Akiva, one of the greatest Jewish sages of all time. His contemporaries include Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, Ben Zoma, among other great sages.

Who is Ohr Torah Baal Haness?

Ohr Torah Baal Haness is the sole keeper and protector of the gravesite of the Holy Rabbi Meir Baal Haness.

When COVID-19 hit and all travel to Israel was halted, we were hit hard.

Our guests were our supporters, they have helped us just like Rebbi Meir has helped them!

However without tourists visiting, we have reached a point where we might have to close down this holy site for good!

For over 120 years we have been preserving the site of the holy Tanna, Rabbi Meir Baal Hanes, through dedicated Torah study.

In addition to the yeshiva, the organization coordinates hospitality and takes care of all day to day operations of the site.

Rebbe Meir has helped so many people see tremendous yeshuah,

Now we turn to you, our holy brothers and sisters, to keep the flame of the holy Tanna, Rabbi Meir alive.

