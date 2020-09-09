Ezer Mizion Needs Your Help to Ensure That Every Jewish Cancer Patient Has a Chance at Life.

Sponsored Content





Help us raise $1,000,000 in 72 hours.

For someone suffering from cancer, a stem cell transplant may be their only chance.

DNA matching is essential to success. Their only hope. Their one in a million.

Genetic testing is expensive. Today, with your donation, you have the power to save lives.

Partner with us to expand the Ezer Mizion registry. All over the globe, cancer patients are waiting for YOU.

Until 1998, only 8% of Jewish cancer patients found a stem cell match.

Today, thanks to Ezer Mizion’s donors, an incredible 76% do.

But that means that for every 3 people we help, there’s still 1 left behind.

Waiting. Hoping. Praying.

With proper funding, we can find their match. We can close the gap.

Together, we can make it happen.

The time to be that one in a million is NOW!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

HOW IT WORKS:

Our goal is to raise $1 Million in the US towards Ezer Mizion’s global “Giving Week”.

Your support will help ENSURE that every cancer patient in need meets their 1-in-a-million match.

THANK YOU

ABOUT EZER MIZION

TO SAVE ONE LIFE IS TO SAVE AN ENTIRE WORLD

Since its founding, Ezer Mizion, the largest Jewish bone marrow registry in the world with more than 1 million potential stem cell donors, has increased the survival rate for a Jewish person with cancer from 8% to 76%, saving more than 3,665 lives in the process.



But to simply define Ezer Mizion by its registry would ultimately fail to describe the full breadth and impact the organization has on Jewish life.



Ezer Mizion’s diverse line-up of services provides specialized programs for children with special needs, cancer patients, the elderly, and those facing mental challenges to name but a few of the programs and services we provide at no cost whatsoever to those we serve.



We are an organization of life.



Of preserving life.

Of supporting life.

Of living life.

Ezer Mizion is on a mission. A mission to ensure that every Jewish cancer patient has a chance at life.



The unfathomable achievements made in just 20 years prove that this is a goal not just worth pursuing, but a goal that can – and will – be achieved.

JOIN US IN SAVING LIVES – THE TIME TO BE 1 IN A MILLION IS NOW











