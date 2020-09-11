A world of Opportunities – Mainstream setting, specialized program: The best of both worlds

There’s a world out there, and your son with Down’s syndrome deserves to be part of it. To experience it. Fully.

Established to create a new world for high-functioning boys with Down’s syndrome, Yeshivas Bein Yakir is a special yeshiva in a mainstream setting, encapsulating the best that both worlds have to offer. Our individualized program and cutting-edge curriculum are designed to bring out the best in your son, so he can reach his greatest potential.

At Bein Yakir, we are passionate about educating our students at the highest standard possible, in order to help them attain sense of belonging and integration in the community. In an effort to set the stage for real-life living and learning, we have simulated a proper yeshiva model within a regular yeshiva, including a beautiful Beis midrash and study hall.

Our experienced and professional staff provide a full day program of solid Torah and academic study, as well as in-depth social skills training, in a constructive, nurturing environment. Our limudei kodesh curriculum includes Parshah, Halachah, Mishnayos, Yehados, Yedios klali, plus an advanced Kriah program. General studies includes math, reading, writing and more. Using hands-on, multi-sensory approaches, our objective is to teach, reach and propel each student on his personal path to fulfillment.

Under the expert direction of our curriculum advisor and educational consultant Mrs. M. Perlstein, MS Ed, we formulate an annual IEP for each student, deliver unmatched educational material, and reassess each student’s performance weekly to monitor his progress and update our evaluation of his needs. A behavioral specialist is devoted to developing a customized behavioral plan for each student and setting incremental goals, reassessing and adjusting continuously. In addition, a parent advocate is on board to facilitate essential communication, offer support and guarantee optimal, person-centered care.

At Bein Yakir, we are on a mission to enable boys with Down’s syndrome to achieve maximum integration B’ezras Hashem by creating a culture of learning, growth and positivity. Our goal is to promote each student’s success in a structured, dynamic setting where he can thrive.

