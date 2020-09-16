Help Yeshivat Ohr David pay its staff before Rosh Hashana

Not many American Yeshivas in Israel have been around for 40+ years. Ohr David has! Part of that success and siyata dishmaya comes from the fact that we have never turned a student away for financial reasons. If we can help a student grow and flourish, they are accepted despite the constant financial struggles the Yeshiva found itself in. Every student is unique, vital, and important.

Unfortunately with Covid-19 limiting our ability to travel and fund-raise, the Yeshiva finds itself in dire needs just to pay our staff before the upcoming holidays and continue to cover basic expenses for the Yeshiva to continue. Please help us reach our goal so that we can continue helping students grow and flourish, no matter their financial means.

To learn more about our incredible staff and what makes our Yeshiva unique, please see our video and website at ohrdavid.org.

Tizku Lemitzvos!

Kesiva Vechasima Tova.

