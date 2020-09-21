MIR Update

During these times of unparalleled changes and challenges, one thing remains constant—the voice of Torah emanating from Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim. Despite these challenges the learning continues, uninterrupted, b’mesirus nefesh.

Last year, the Mir embarked upon an unprecedented Elul campaign, one which thousands of alumni and friends joined together to help solidify the finances for the coming year. As we begin the year 5781, we hope that you too will open up your heart this year and become our partner in this special endeavor.

Please see below a message from Harav Binyomin Carlebach and Adrian Garbacz with a brief update on the Yeshiva.

Please click HERE to take a share in the Mir as we join together so we can meet our obligation to the Yungerleit.

With best wishes for a Gmar Chasima Tova,

Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim