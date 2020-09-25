Mi Yichyeh – Who Will Live?

The Yamim Noraim are upon us. Berosh Hashana yakasevun – on Rosh Hashanah our fate is determined and recorded. On Yom Kippur it is signed and sealed. During the Aseres Yemei Teshuva, say Chazal, the fate of the average individual hangs in a balance.

It is a time when we seek the ultimate zechus that will tip the scales. Perhaps, a most appropriate zechus is to secure the fate of a neshama that likewise hangs in a balance.

A young irreligious child from a far flung moshav in Eretz Yisroel yearns to go to a Torah school! His neshama is craving for nitzchiyus – for a meaningful and eternal life! The government will pay for his school. But they won’t pay his bus ride there. They will only take him to the local secular public school. All that stands between this child and his source of life is a bus ride.

The spiritual life of this child and all the generations that will emerge from him or her hangs in a balance. You can decide their fate with a simple pledge of $30 a month!

When Rav Elyashiv and the other gedolei Yisroel initially founded the Keren Ha’saot project of Chinuch Atzmai, they instructed the administrators to specifically solicit Klal Yisroel to save these children. They wanted each of us to have the opportunity to acquire the zechus of saving a neshama for $360 for a full year of providing a child with a proper Torah education. Securing the future of Klal Yisroel is a zechus that belongs to all of us.

Thousands of non-frum and nominally frum parents are eager to send their children to a school that will connect their children to their heritage.

At the offices of Chinuch Atzmai, a large pile of applications still await sponsorships!

These lives hang in a balance!

The fate of these children rests in your hands!

Sponsor a Neshama Today! Perhaps two! Or three! Or more!

Acquire this remarkable zechus during the Aseres Yemei Teshuva and merit the abundant brachos enumerated by the gedolei Yisroel for nachas from your own family, health, prosperity and hatzlacha in all endeavors.

CLICK HERE TO SPONSOR NOW!

or call toll-free 1-844-44-KIRUV.