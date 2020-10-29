Only Hours Remaining at Kever Rochel Today!

CLICK HERE Watch the Untold Story of Kever Rachel & R’ Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l



Take the minute to read this…

We all know someone who needs a shidduch or other help! As there is no minimum donation required to join the tefilla at Kever Rachel Imeinu on her Yahrtzeit, please submit the names of friends & family

Mama Rachel Cries For Her Dear Children… No Cost to Join (see website for more details by clicking HERE , or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-866-923-5224 )

Click here to share this tefillah via WhatsApp

Merit the Special TEFILLAH for SHIDDUCHIM & All Yeshuos (Parnassah, Health, Children, Shalom Bayis & All Personal Requests) AT THE RESTING PLACE OF RACHEL IMEINU in BEIT LECHEM

Talmidei Chachamim including HaRav HaMekubal Rav Yaakov Ades shlit”a Will Pray For You & Your Loved Ones on Friday, the day of Tefillah for the Yahrtzeit Of Rachel Imeinu For All Personal Requests

You have a caring & giving heart . In the merit of helping to rescue Jewish women & children trapped in Arab villages—the rare mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim & in the merit of Rachel Imeinu, may you join the many whose prayes were answered after last year’s Tefillah at the mother of Klal Yisrael!

.

Click HERE or on the image below to submit your names or call 1-866-923-5224 & join this historic event!

Please share this tefillah opportunity via WhatsApp with at least 2 people. (click on the WhatsApp image, try it, it’s neat).

(Still reading? Then trust me, you want to see this video with an inspirational story about Kever Rachel CLICK HERE TO WATCH IT)