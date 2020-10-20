Bonei Olam Vzakeini 150 Away from the Final Goal! Join the Argentum Silver Giveaway!

We are holding now by 24,750 members!

It’s officially THE FINAL STRETCH. We need your help to reach our historic goal of 25,000.

Knowing that you can be a vital part of turning a childless couple into a family, what could be better than to share the zechus with every other woman you know??

About Bonei Olam Vzakeini 25,000 Goal!

IVF treatment is effective for many different fertility issues. But $18,000 is the cost of a simple IVF treatment (if we can even call it that). When there is something more complex like a genetic mutation, andrology issue (male infertility), or a woman who requires further testing, the price of treatment is much higher.

Through V’zakeini, Bonei Olam has uncovered something –

There is a movement here.

There is achdus of feeling for another, doing for another. To give and to daven for another.

There is the power of together.

And then the thought occurred, there are so many women in Klal Yisrael and so many couples awaiting treatment who face costs far more than the average, why stop the effort at 18,000 sponsors?

Bonei Olam has decided to grow the V’zakeini group of 18,000 women to 25,000. Every $1 donation will come together to fund IVF treatments- some that cost $18,000 and some that cost more, and the tefilos will continue to carry the couple’s own prayers.

If you haven’t joined yet, you can still sign up for the merit of doing, caring, and davening for your fellow Jew!

Today, you can read about this campaign and still jump on the bandwagon. Tomorrow you will get to rejoice in something you helped build. There will be miracles; of that we are certain. Just make sure to join in while there’s still opportunity.

