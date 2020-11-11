A Jewish Widower with Cancer – Who is Facing Death Threats – Needs our Urgent Help

A tayere yid, who recently lost his wife of 40+ years to cancer, is now fighting to save his own life. He is being terrorized by Arab creditors who already set his car on fire. He’s terrified for his children and grandchildren. His face is sunken from hunger and terror. A severe form of skin cancer ravages his broken body. Due to the incredible work of Paamonim, his debt was reduced to $100,000, of which we still need to raise $60,000. PLEASE HELP SAVE REUVEN’S LIFE. He’s begging with every fiber of his being and his desperate plea for help is supported by leading Rabbis from around the world who urge you to help in any way you can.

Just a short time ago, Reuven was a successful farmer, who loved his life, his family and his land. Out of the barren, dry fields of Eretz Yisroel, he managed to grow vibrant flowers and nutritious vegetables that were exported all over Israel. When he lost his wife to cancer, he continued his work despite his sorrow, so as not to let down his children and employees.

Tragedy hit in January of 2019, when a day before the harvest, Reuven’s entire orchard was poisoned by an herbicide inhibitor. Reuven woke up to rows and rows of dead and wilted flowers. Insurance would not cover his losses. He had to let go of all of his staff but debt uncoiled that he could not pay. The people Reuven owes money to are savage and unforgiving. They burnt his car and made violent death threats.

Stricken with debilitating terror, Reuven went into hiding. The man whose existence was dedicated to growing life is now ready to take his own life. The only thing standing between Reuven and a tragic demise is you.

You can save his life.

Please donate whatever you can. Your help literally makes the difference between life and death for Reuven. No amount is too little or too great for this desperate situation.

You can donate here today: https://app.thechesedfund.com/savefarmer180/reuvenmichaeli

The Following Communal Leaders and Rabbis Fully Support This Effort:

Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt: Chief Chabad Rabbi of Argentina

Rabbi Elchonon Cohen: Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan

Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs: Chief Rabbi of Netherlands

Rabbi Levi Feigelstock: Chief Rabbi of Paraguay

Rabbi Shimshon Halperin: Chabad of Southern Israel

Uri Ariel: Former Israeli Agriculture Minister

Rabbi Yeshayahu Hertzel: Chief Rabbi of Nof Hagalil Israel

Paamonim Organization

Rabbi Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin: Community Leader

Rabbi Zvi Boyarsky: Advocacy Director Aleph Institute