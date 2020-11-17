Do you really need another reason to move to Florida?

It’s not just the warm weather and beautiful palm trees that attract families from across the country and around the world to South Florida. It is the warmth of the vibrant Jewish communities with their full-array of services found in its many fast-growing neighborhoods that invites hundreds to relocate and call South Florida their new home. Whether it is Miami Beach, Bal Harbour/Surfside, Aventura, North Miami Beach or Hollywood you will find a beautiful and welcoming Jewish community, the amenities to rival any large frum community and the out-of-town benefits and charm for which Florida is well known. And to top it all off, the cost of living in Miami is 68.4% lower than New York City! That means more affordable housing, lower expenses, and of course no Florida State Income tax.

The hallmark of any frum community is the Torah and chinuch opportunities they provide, and South Florida offers the full gamut of opportunities and Torah growth at every stage. There are multiple shuls, kollelim, mikvaos and learning opportunities for everyone. From preschools to elementary schools, high schools to Bais Medrash, you will find amazing opportunities for boys and girls of every age.

South Florida is fortunate to host Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes, one of the first Jewish schools to open its doors in South Florida with five divisions, ranging from Junior Pre-K through Bais Medrash. YTCTE offers the finest Limudei Kodesh education to carefully guide its talmidim and talmidos on their journey to become true Bnei Torah and Bnos Yisroel, while its rigorous Secular Studies program equips students with an outstanding academic education. It is no wonder that YTCTE is one of the fastest growing Yeshivos outside of the New York and New Jersey area, proudly serving the evolving needs of South Florida’s ever-growing Jewish community.

Be part of a school – and community – that feels like a family. Join YTCTE’s growing Yeshiva community today.

Visit ytcte.org/movetoFL to find out more.

If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Miriam Chait, Director of Admission, at 305-947-9477 or at [email protected]