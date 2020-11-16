Watch: Simcha Landsman Begs Us To Help This Single Mother Marry Off Her Son in 3 Weeks!

Hi. This is not just another story; this is a story about a woman who single-handedly raised her children against all the odds possible, after not receiving a ‘Get’ from her husband for over 15 years!

The everyday hardships and battles that she went through are unfathomable! Can you imagine a woman making Kiddush for her children every Shabbos , not knowing if and when it’s ever going to end?!

Having another Yom-Tov alone, not knowing if and when it’s ever going to end?! Despite all that, this woman remained strong, and never let all this get to her children; and with Hashem’s help, raised beautiful kids, against all foresights.

Today, one of these children is getting married in 3 1/2 weeks, and my mother has no idea how to fund the wedding!

My mother moved to Eretz Yisroel a few years ago, and had been working day and night as a car-service for women just to be able to make a living. Most of her income was coming from teachers needing rides; however, due to the scare of the pandemic and schools being closed, she now has no job and no income! She has no savings, and has absolutely no idea where the money for the wedding is going to come from!

PLEASE HELP MY MOTHER!

Just to be clear, we are talking about a simple wedding and basic necessities, and that is what my mother doesn’t even have!!!

I am pleading with you, please Donate HERE and HELP HER!



Please help my mother as much as you can; and if you can’t give more, at least help with a small amount.

I guarantee you that as much as you help my mother, Hashem will repay you much much more than you can ever imagine! Thank you.