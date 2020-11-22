Worldwide Siyum on Meseches Eruvin: The City Eruv – A Behind The Scenes Report

Every Shabbos, nearly one million Jews rely on a local eruv to permit carrying in their communities. But how many of us have a real grasp of the complex halachic and engineering feat we call “The City Eruv”? Indeed, the most common aspects of our lives can sometimes be the least understood.

This Sunday, as Daf Yomi participants worldwide mark their completion of Maseches Eruvin, Agudas Yisroel of America and Illinois -in conjunction with The Eruv Network– present a behind-the-scenes report on the fascinating realm of city eruvin. The program will begin with Divrei Berachah from HaRav Shmuel Yehuda Levin, Rosh Hayeshiva, Telshe Chicago. Following that, the event will feature Rabbi Shlomo Francis and Rabbi Yonason Glenner, authors of the highly acclaimed sefer “The Laws of An Eruv,” and will touch on all facets of the city eruv, from planning and construction to maintenance and troubleshooting. Rabbi Francis and Rabbi Glenner have accumulated vast hands-on experience by working on-site with dozens of community eruvin across the country. They have presented their findings in a series of captivating shiurim to eager and engaged audiences nationwide.

In this highly-anticipated Siyum event, Rabbis Glenner and Francis weave together fundamental concepts of Maseches Eruvin with striking illustrations and compelling footage collected on their travels across the length and breadth of the United States. Whether you are culminating a 108-day journey through Eruvin, or simply want to become more educated about a fundamental aspect of our halachic world… mark your calendars! This is a once in a lifetime event that you won’t want to miss.

The siyum and Eruv Project presentation can be viewed live THIS Sunday, November 22nd at 9:00 PM EST at //Torahanytime.com/agudahtorah