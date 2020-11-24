The Time is Now as the Agudah Convention Goes Remote

It was a vision that was truly 20/20.

With the pandemic hitting Klal Yisroel with a deadly fury, the Novominsker Rebbe ztz’l penned a final letter to Klal Yisroel, his prescient words reminding us all that the time to strengthen ourselves in unity and dedicate ourselves to an existence of Torah and mitzvos was now. The Novominsker Rebbe’s words have sustained us and inspired us for nearly eight months and today they are the heart and soul of the 2020 Agudah Convention.

The convention, whose theme is “Davka Achshav: The Time is Now,” will be an all-remote event, accessible by phone and livestream. The convention will have prominent gedolim, rabbanim, roshei yeshiva and professionals addressing timely issues in Thursday night and Motzoei Shabbos sessions, with a special dedicated women’s track offering insights from respected leaders and personalities.

This year, the lobby may be empty and the meeting rooms may be dark, but the 2020 convention will inspire like never before. The time is now to shine away the darkness of COVID with the Novominsker’s vision as we fortify ourselves to face the challenges ahead, k’ish echad b’lev echad.

The live call-in number for the convention is 718-298-2077 (in Canada, 647-797-0056). See the image above for the extension list for individual sessions – the full list will also be available from this Thursday morning by calling 212-797-9000, extension 105. The convention livestream can be accessed at www.agudahconvention.org/program.