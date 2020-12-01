We, The Shamilashvili family are here Childless pleading to you! We can do it with your help

We are yearning for the זכות to be able to be parents to precious children!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW

My name is Yosef Shamilashvili, my wife and I have been married for 28 years, and to our great sorrow we were not blessed yet with children.

We are embarrassed to turn to you with our heartfelt plea! However, unfortunately it has come to a point where we can’t do this on our own.

We are going through non stop fertility treatments, but the costs are extremely high, and in addition to debts we owe from previous treatments, this has been weighing down on us greatly.

The cost of our current treatments are $46,000, and we have outstanding debt of $50,000 from previous treatments! And that’s after we sold our home to be able to cover some of the cost.

I therefore turn to you my brothers יהודים רחמנים בני רחמנים to please help me with this heavy burden, so we can continue trying to achieve the great Zechus of having children.

We are here pleading for your help! And asking you to join the 250 people who are pledging $184 so we can reach the $46,000 total funds we need for our current medical treatments in our effort of bringing a child to the world just like you.

In merit of this great Mitzvah, may Hashem repay you כפל כפליים, and may you have Hatzlacha in all your endeavors with dignity, honor, wealth and health!

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “Childless couple for over 28 years! #10191”

For Zelle: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “Childless couple for over 28 years! #10191”

