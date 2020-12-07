A Precious Baby, Born Into The Wrong Family

Like most mothers, Rebbetzin Miriam Diamond loves her baby Suri more than life itself. On her most painful days, however, she can’t help but wonder if Suri was born into the wrong family. The reason behind this question tells a painful story:





Suri, the youngest of 3, was born with a rare genetic disease which prevents her body from breaking down proteins. She was put on a strict diet and her parents brought her into the hospital monthly for pricey treatments. It was a challenge, but doctors insisted she would be fine – until, at 10 months, Suri suffered a stroke. Her mind was spared and continues to be totally healthy, but it is trapped inside of a body which is frail and weak. She is currently hospitalized. Miriam left her job as a preschool teacher to take on the full-time ‘job’ of tending to Suri’s medical needs. At home, two other children and an anxious father await their return.





Doctors recommend a treatment which can reverse Suri’s physical damage and allow her to live a healthy, happy life. Unfortunately, however, it costs nearly $300,000 – an impossibility for an unemployed couple already sinking in the tides of medical debt. A crowdfunding page opened to help Suri includes a painful testimonial: “It breaks my heart that if she were only born into a family with money, she would be able to have a regular, happy life.”





Of course, those who believe in hashgacha know that Suri was meant to be born to the parents who love her most of all, Miriam and Avraham. What remains to unfold, however, is whether or not the ‘plan’ for Suri is for her to live a healthy, pain-free life. That can only happen with the help of strangers around the world.





