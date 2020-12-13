Chanukah Unity Drive-In Concert & The Garden State Mall ft. Mordy Shapiro, Simcha Leiner, Krohma Music & More

David Frohlich z”l Youth Department of Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, and Black Arrow productions, led by Nochi Krohn, have teamed up to bring the Teaneck, the greater Bergen County area and all communities a Chanukah Celebration that is not to be missed!

On December 13th, there will not be one, but two live, drive-in, concert performances in the Garden State Mall Parking Lot. Both shows are headlined by the incredible Mordechai Shapiro and Simcha Leiner & Krohma Music! Additionally, the Schnitzel Guys, Chazan Chaim Kiss, and Netanel Katz of Simcha on Wheels will be guest-starring in this truly unbelievable celebration.

Showtimes are 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Attendees have the privilege of enjoying the entire show from the comfort and safety of their cars. The entire show will also be broadcasted over the highest quality live FM transmission directly to your car’s radio!

Singing, dancing, games and relaxing in your “seats”, meaningful words of inspiration from Rabbi Ari Zahtz, Rabbi at Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, a special Menorah lighting ceremony and more, are sure to redefine your concert experience as an experience beyond any imagination.

Our communities have suffered so much from the Coronavirus pandemic. The producers hope that this production will bring much needed Simcha in an incredibly safe environment, to all the wonderful communities that participate.

Please join us as we celebrate Chanukah together with music, song, joy, games, laughter, and social distancing, of course!

Admission is available as follows:

General admission – $125 per car

Premium admission – $180 per car

Premier admission – $360 per car

VIP admission – $500 per car

Please visit BlackArrowPro.com to purchase.

Thank you to our many sponsors:

Gold Sponsors: Access Medical Associates, Anonymous, CBY BNOT, CBY Men’s Club, Cinch, The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, Ulrich Studios, MORRE-TEC Industries Inc.

Silver Sponsors: Family First Funding, Holy Name Medical Partners, JewishBreakingNews, Deena & Saul Kaszovitz, OnlySimchas, Sheinfeld Family, Teaneck Square, Vera & Nechama

Realty, Wietschner Family, World of Goodies

Bronze Sponsors: Advocare West Englewood Pediatrics, Baron Family, CDC Solutions, Endocrinology Consultants, Gibber Family, Green Family, Katz Family, Madison Caterers – Avi Levenbrown, Orlinsky Family, SRG Advisors, Stern Family,Ethan and Melissa Keiser,

Jack and Carol Forgash

For questions and inquiries, or to join our growing list of sponsors, please contact

[email protected].

We can’t wait to celebrate Chanukah with you!

Black Arrow Productions

Congregation Bnai Yeshurun