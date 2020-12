Join us and stream the experience of a lifetime!

For the first time ever, rising star Devorah Schwartz has put together a show like never seen before. Featuring co-producer and brilliant composer, Mirel Bennet, and Emceed by the inspiring and international speaker, Yaffa Palti, professional dancers, singers, and other surprise guests; witness the unforgettable performance that is THE CHANUKAH SPECTACULAR.

Hurry and get your ticket, you don’t want to miss it!

Click HERE to Purchase TODAY!