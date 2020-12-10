Stuck Inside? Watch Yosef the Musical with Family

Yosef the Musical is a magical show that brings the story of Yosef and his brothers to life in an epic musical enchantment. Music is by Gad Elbaz and Zvika Bornstein, a powerhouse duo that have brought many hit songs to you.

In 2018, Yosef the Musical took on the frum Jewish world by storm, with fans raving about the show, the music, the magic. It spread like crazy with more and more people clamoring to get tickets, to see the show, to experience the wonder. Parts funny, parts tragic, entirely musical, this is the show to watch, to enjoy, to share with others.

On these cold winter nights, during the wonder of Chanukah, and while Yosef plays a major role in the parshiyos, now is the time to share this delightful film with your family. With an all-male cast, and a runtime of just over 2 hours, Yosef the Musical is a wonderfully imaginative epic tale of Yosef and the stories from his life. This biblical story is based entirely on the Chumash.

Starts Streaming Thursday 5pm New York time: Rent Now