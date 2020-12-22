DreamTeam is back with another exciting night out! Will you be there? Two Days Left To Register!

What are you doing this Nittel night? You go to the DreamWorks water park!

Yup. The largest indoor water park in North America, located in the American Dream Mall, is opening for Thursday night, December 24, strictly for frum men. You deserve it. It’s a holiday weekend so no work the next day. It’s Nittel so no shiur that night. And it’s Thursday night, so we’re serving cholent, kishke and kugel!

The tremendously positive feedback we got on our Chol Hamoed event made us realize how much the community needs a heimishe entertainment outlet. The DreamWorks water park reawakens the joys of youth and provides next level fun in a heimishe atmosphere.

Reserve your tickets today! You don’t want to miss out on this!