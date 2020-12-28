Amazon Bootcamp NJ -NY Announces January 2021 Dates with Zoom Option Available

LEARN HOW TO START YOUR OWN AMAZON BUSINESS! Get certification to be hired In the Amazon field.

Based on Popular demand The January 2021 Boot-Camp will be held again in Lakewood NJ on TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY January 12 & 13 2021 , with option to join by ZOOM from 10:30 AM to 5pm EST.

“I’ve taken a few “Amazon Courses”, but never walked away with a clear picture of the Amazon process top to bottom until this course!” Devorah. B.

“You were clear, honest, and gave all the tools needed to succeed!” Abe.G

Is some of the raving feedback our AMAZON BOOTCAMP SATISFIED GRADUATES are saying.

The Course is Open for men and women. Space is limited. Zoom Option Available

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce Amazon Bootcamp gives breadwinners a chance to succeed As much of the population and brick-and-mortar establishments remain in full or partial lockdown, especially as people are increasingly relying on having both their essentials and indulgences delivered by Amazon.

To date Amazon sales are among the only industries that have not only not taken a hit, but have increased exponentially. And this trend is expected to remain for the long haul.

This is an opportunity like no other!

To date Numerous successful Bootcamp courses were given by the Orthodox Jewish chamber of Commerce throughout the United States and Jerusalem with over 250 successful graduates locations include JERUSALEM | WALL STREET | CATSKILLS | TOMS RIVER | NEW YORK CITY | LAKEWOOD | BROOKLYN Countless successful Amazon entrepreneurs in our community have been produced as a result.

Whether you are transitioning, lost your livelihood or are just starting out, do not despair. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce special two day Amazon Bootcamp, is a place where anyone can learn how to start and manage their own successful Amazon business, from A to Z in a short amount of time. No previous e-commerce experience is necessary.

The Orthodox Jewish community’s success in the Amazon industry has made international headlines. It is estimated that Orthodox entrepreneurs in NY and NJ comprise 15% or more of Amazon’s third party sellers.

Now is the time for you to join the fray!

Seminar is open to men and women. Slots are limited; RSVP promptly. As a service to the community, the Chamber is offering the course at a subsidized rate.

