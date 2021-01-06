Urgent Message From a Dayan

Am Yisrael,

A talmid chochom of great stature needs help paying for his son’s wedding.

He is a goan who sat and learned for many years until being able to become a dayan and answer shailos in my bais horah.

He is in a difficult situation and needs an immediate yeshua.

Please open your heart and give him what he lacks.

Your contribution will help him pay for his son’s chasuna and provide him with menuchas hanefesh so that he could fully devote himself to limud hatorah.

His hand is extended to you, achienu bnei Yisrael. Please do not turn away from this request!

In the zechus of your great act of kindness, you should be zoche to success, bracha, and yeshua in all your endeavors.

-Rabbi Shmuel Eliezer Stern

