LIVE FROM MIAMI TONIGHT! Celebrating Close To 1,100 Students Of Yeshiva Toras Chaim Toras Emes

With hundreds moving to Florida from the Northeast in the last few years, YTCTE has 6 parallel classes in many grades and continues to grow. Stay tuned tonight for a campus expansion groundbreaking announcement!

Tonight’s program at ytcte.org/dinner features Divrei Bracha from Harav Dovid Harris shlita, A Musical Journey – The Songs and Stories of Rabbi Yoel Gold and Baruch Levine, a fascinating interview with YTCTE’s Rosh HaYeshiva Rabbi Binyomin Luban – about his experiences and stories that he heard from the previous generation’s gedolim, and an exciting music video. Most importantly, the Yeshiva is recognizing the remarkable efforts of three couples who worked tirelessly to ensure that the Yeshiva opened, and stayed open during Covid.

YTCTE, located in North Miami Beach, has 5 divisions from preschool through Bais Medrash, on 2 campuses. For more information, visit ytcte.org.