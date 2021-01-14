New Rabbi Krohn Video: How the Klausenberger Rebbe Changed My Life

Watch this incredibly moving story of the legendary Klausenberger Rebbe, told as only Rabbi Krohn can, of the determination to ‘make Shabbos’ in the Felderfink DP camp. From within all the pain and the tears, the Rebbe, with his unfaltering emunah in Hashem’s goodness, succeeded in making ‘just one Shabbos’ a Shabbos that changed the lives of people for generations.

CLICK HERE to watch this week’s video!

Video link: https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com/krohn?wix-vod-video-id=975eb8b458f1445cb3eb598606dc550b&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-kdnwyulg

If you’re not already part of Ki Heim Chayeinu sign up today!

https://www.kiheimchayeinu.com