Chasdei Hashem: Iranian Warhead Fell Near Kosel On Shabbos Morning; No Injuries

Israel Police on Sunday revealed that an Iranian missile warhead fell in an open area in the Old City in Jerusalem, just a few hundred meters from the Kosel and Har HaBayis at the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion on Shabbos morning.

Jerusalem police officers and bomb sappers were called to the scene after residents and passersby heard an explosion and saw smoke. After searches of the area, the officers found the warhead, along with explosive parts and incendiary materials scattered across the area.

The police sappers neutralized the warhead at the scene and transferred it to the explosives laboratory for further examination.

The police emphasized that all the mekomos hakedoshim in the Old City are closed in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines and warned the public to adhere to instructions and stay away from the area.

Chief Superintendent Dvir Tamim said, “Home Front Command directives save lives. Yesterday, we received further proof that, from the enemy’s perspective, all targets are legitimate. Had that warhead veered just a few hundred meters, there could very well have been extremely severe damage — particularly if one of the mekomot hakedoshim had been struck while filled with mispallelim and visitors. We will continue to implement Home Front Command directives to protect and safeguard the public.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)